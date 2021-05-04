Alleged Kaduna kidnapper, murderer dismissed from army in 2013 ― Spokesperson

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Army says that Lance Cpl. Adamu Galadima, who was arrested in connection with kidnap and murder of his neighbour’s child in Kaduna was dismissed in 2013.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yerima said the suspect, who was alleged to have murdered his victim after collecting N5 million ransom currently works with the Kaduna State Environmental Services and not the Nigerian Army as being circulated.

He said that Lance Cpl. Galadima was duly dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2013 after a General Court Marshal that held in Kaduna found him guilty.

ALSO READ: Two feared killed in Ondo community over Chieftaincy title

“His last unit was 2 Provost Group where he was involved in a case of attempted murder leading to his arrest and prosecution before the General Court Marshal in Kaduna.

“After his dismissal, Adamu found his way to Kaduna State Environmental Services where he secured a job as a cleaner.

“He is, therefore, not a personnel of the Nigerian Army as at April 2021, when he committed the alleged crime,’’ he said.

Yerima said that the Nigerian Army remains a disciplined organisation that would not condone any unprofessional conduct on the part of its officers and soldiers.

He urged members of the public to ignore the misleading story currently being shared in the social media.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: