Allan Hu stresses on importance of stepping out of your comfort zone

Kindly Share This Story:

Getting richc is one of the main goals of most people in the world today. This is especially true for younger generations. Rich was a word that was preserved for the older generation, people in their 40s and above.

However, the world today is seeing many young millionaires in their early twenties thanks to technology, creativity and self-drive, case in point Allan Hu, who made his first million at 22.

While it sounds like a stroke of luck for a 22-year-old to become a millionaire, it is no easy fit and there’s no magic portion for it. Hard work, determination, taking risks and trying many different things led Allan into becoming a young millionaire.

He tried different businesses since he was a teenager, at the tender age of 12, he would fill out surveys on websites to make $20. Over the years, he’s dipped his toes in several other businesses, including making YouTube videos, digital marketing and investing in the stock market until he found his muse.

Given his experience in his journey to getting rich, Allan advocates for young people to start early and work as hard as they can at it to get rich young. This is for reasons like:

You can take more risks when investing

Investments always involve come degree of risk, whether you are doing them in your 20s or 80s. However, according to Allan, it is easier to take risks and make mistakes in your investments when you are younger as you still have time to learn from them and make better decisions.

You become financially free to live the life you’ve always wanted at a young age

According to Allan, living your dream life when you are young is one of the best feelings in the world. You can travel to all your dream destinations, buy cars you’ve always wanted to buy, and basically own whatever you dreamt of owning.

“Yes, you can still live your dream life at an older age, but why not start living it when you’re young?” opines Allan.

You can retire early

Allan believes that when you get rich when young, you can retire early and have your investments make money for you as you rest. He is already semi-retired and hasn’t actively worked in the last six months. He says that he now has enough time for his family and friends, more than he did when he was actively working.

He believes that in your older years you should be resting and fulfilling things in your bucket list instead of working yourself to the bone when you’re, say in your 60s.

Kindly Share This Story: