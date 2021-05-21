All we want is good governance: Women, Youth cry out to Hon. Okwuosa

Kindly Share This Story:

Anambra A have become more vocal about their disposition towards the performance of the state’s government. During the ward visitation of the foremost Anambra governorship aspirant, Hon Azuka Okwuosa, severally received complaints from Anambrarians, especially from the women and youth.

Amongst several criticisms, they expressed great displeasure in the effects of state politics on the government of the state. For several years, they aligned with parties that they believed could protect their interests and spearhead the development of the state. Even after numerous disappointments, they remained faithful and continuously gave benefits of doubt to such a party.

Currently, the level of insecurity in the state is at an all-time high, roads are getting worse by the day, working conditions of civil servants have seen no substantial improvement and the state government so far has not made independent efforts to repress the effects of the national hardship on the state and indigenes.

Here is a video of APC top governorship candidate, Hon Azuka Okwuosa as reported by AIT NEWS, speaking during his series of visits to LGAs around Anambra.

According to the women and youth leaders that interfaced with Okwuosa during his visits around the state, they resounded their decision to desert any form of party alliance. Instead, they are willing to give their unrepentant support to any man that can administer good governance to the state. A women’s leader in Anambra state, Mrs Nwaemeka Ijeoma, has openly stated that they see Hon Okwuosa as the best candidate to take Anambra to greater heights.

The change of heart of Anambrarians indicates a possible plot twist in the upcoming governorship elections in November as Hon Okwuosa’s support continues to grow all through the state.

