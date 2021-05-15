All The Top Moments From Star Lager Beer’s Star Live Arena

Kindly Share This Story:

After a long year of social distancing, Star Live Arena returned on the 3rd of April, 2021 much to the delight of football fans across Nigeria. While most fans’ excitement came from the beautiful atmosphere that the Star Live Arena creates for them to enjoy football matches with friends, others were keen on the side attractions that come with the initiative.

With the return, fans got the opportunity to view weekly Manchester City games across various cities, savouring brilliant moments from the football club and superb entertainment from Star Lager. Here are some of the top moments fans won’t be forgetting in a while.

The #DressLikeAStar Engagement in Ota: After successful outings in Jos and Enugu, the Star Live Arena crew arrived in Abeokuta with additional entertainment and prizes for fans, topping what they had done in the previous cities. Fans were expected to show off their Man City jersey game and love for Star Lager Beer with pictures spotting both, and win prizes for that. This social media engagement added more colour to the match viewing in Abeokuta

Rewarding Game Shows In Every City: Beyond just the special outing in Abeokuta, each city Star Lager Beer visited with the Star Live Arena vibe witnessed a collection of exciting games to make the time fans were devoting to the initiative more worthwhile. From match prediction quizzes to trivias about Manchester City, fans from Enugu to Makurdi had more reasons to show up to the Arena than just football.

Another EFL Trophy In The Bag: Star Lager Beer became official partners of Manchester City five years ago and in that time, they have celebrated three EFL trophy wins for the club, with City’s latest one making it four in a row! This feat made the weekend viewing of that win over Tottenham FC to clinch the trophy much more entertaining and showed why Manchester City’s fanbase in Nigeria continues to grow.

Goals, Clutch Goals, Stylish Goals and More Goals: While The Cityzens haven’t been their high scoring selves in the last couple of weeks, they have given fans who have come out for the past 4 weeks very nice goals to celebrate. From the two goals at Leicester City’s home ground to that well-worked goal at Leeds that had everyone believing a comeback was near, Man City’s games have been nothing but entertaining.

The Final Whistle Celebrations: Win or lose, none of the games at the Star Live Arena have ended without some celebration with cold bottles of Star Lager. There is no denying that Manchester City has had a wonderful season with the Carabao Cup in the bag, another EPL trophy almost certain and a UCL final very much within reach. Star Lager has therefore not missed the opportunity to help Man City fans celebrate a landmark season, and what better way than with banter washed down with ice-cold bottles of Star Lager!

