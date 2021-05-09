Alhassan’s death, a monumental loss to Nigerian women — Tallen

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has described the demise of Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan as a monumental loss to the nation.

Tallen said this in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press, Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, on Saturday in Abuja.

The minister expressed shock at the death in Egypt of the former Minister of Women Affairs, fondly addressed as ‘Mama Taraba’.

“The death of Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan is a monumental loss to the nation and womenfolk in particular,” she said.

Tallen described her late predecessor as an “accomplished civil servant, an astute politician and a patriot, who as minister of women affairs, contributed immensely towards the social and political emancipation of women in Nigeria.”

She urged her family to take solace in the fact that the late Al-Hassan lived a life of service to humanity and prayed that God would grant rest her soul.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Al-Hassan, who died at the age of 61, was appointed minister of women affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

She, however, resigned her position in July 2018 to run as governorship candidate in the 2019 gubernatorial elections under the United Democratic Party (UDP).

She, however, lost to the incumbent Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, who ran for a second term in office under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prior to her ministerial appointment, Al-Hassan was a Senator on the platform of the PDP representing the Taraba North Senatorial District.

