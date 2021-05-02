Akwa Ibom: Suspected serial rapist murders, buries job seeker in shallow grave

Kindly Share This Story:



…as Police exhume corpse for autopsy

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A 20-year-old man identified as Uduak Frank Akpan suspected to be a serial rapist, has been arrested for the kidnap, and gruesome murder of one Miss, Iniobong Umoren, a job seeker in Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the suspect, a native of Nung Ikot Obio, in the Uruan local government area after killing his victim had gone ahead and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound to cover his tracks.

The victim (Miss Umoren) had reportedly gone for a “job interview” at an undisclosed location along Airport Road, in the outskirts of Uyo, the State capital on Thursday, April 29, 2021, without knowing it was a scam.

It was gathered, when the suspect lured Miss Umoren to his house, an argument ensued, she reportedly put a call to her friend who she heard screaming for help before the call was abruptly ended and her phone switched off.

The friend to late Umoren, it was learnt had via Twitter raised the alarm over her disappearance which went viral on social media.

According to reports, late Umoren had earlier within the week tweeted via her handle, @HinyHumoren about how some persons had suggested prospective employers to her.

Akpan had reportedly confessed to his Uruan local government Council Chairman, Mr Iniobong Ekpeyong that he actually committed the crime before he was handed over to the police.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, who in a statement confirmed the incident and the subsequent arrest of the suspect, Frank Akpan to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, warned unemployed youths to be wary of activities of job scammers.

Macdon disclosed that the body of the deceased has been exhumed and deposited at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) for autopsy.

The statement reads, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Uduak Frank Akpan, 20 years old for kidnapping, raping and murdering one Miss Iniobong Umoren. On 30/04/2021, the Command received a report on the disappearance of the victim.

“Following available leads, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, led by CSP Inengiye Igosi, consolidated on the initial great progress made by the Divisional Police Officer Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo and arrested the perpetrator who confessed to having lured his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death.

“To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound. The deceased has been exhumed and deposited at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) for autopsy.

“The suspect confessed to have told his Local Government Chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar and was never at any time handed over to the Police by anyone. The suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme has called on youths and job seekers to be wary of the activities of scammers and other men of the underworld.

while appreciating the efforts of the social media family and other fighters of injustice, he has condoled with the family and friends of the deceased”

