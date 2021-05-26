Akwa Ibom: Family of man allegedly murdered by soldier demands justice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The family of a businessman identified as Enobong Jimmy who was allegedly murdered last Sunday by an army officer he offered a ride in his car to Ikot Abasi local government area of Akwa Ibom is demanding justice over the brutal killing.

The victim’s family particularly called on the Federal government and the Nigerian Army to ensure that the murderer was brought to justice.

The victim’s brother identified as Mr. Idorenyin Ikpongeyen who spoke yesterday in Uyo disclosed that the deceased was on his way to visit his family in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, but met his untimely death at the hands of a security officer who was supposed to protect the citizens.

Ikpongeyen who also disclosed that his late brother was a staff of ECO Clearing & Forwarding Company, Port Harcourt, wondered if it has it is now a crime for people to offer assistance to others, for fear of being killed.

He lamented ” It is very painful that we had to lose our brother to the hands of ungodly Nigerian army personnel, all because he wanted to steal or reap from where he did not sow. He was married with two daughters, 8years-old and one year old.

“I appeal to the Federal government, the Nigerian Army, and the general public to help fight this fight. Also, I beg the Nigerian government to bring the murderer of my brother to justice. Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the deceased who hails from Ikot Obio Akai, Mkpat Enin LGA was shot dead inside his vehicle on his way to Mkpat Enin by the Army officer he offered a ride from Eleme junction, Port Harcourt to Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom state.

A reliable family source also revealed to newsmen yesterday in Uyo that the Army officer did not only shoot his victim with a rifle, but inflicted several dagger wounds on his chest, stressing, “With a car tracking device in the car, he was tracked, and picked up at one hotel in Ukanafun Local Government Area”

It could be recalled that the murder suspect was tracked and arrested on Monday, following a complaint by the deceased relatives to the Police in Ikot Abasi LGA and a tracking device in the vehicle.

As at the time of filing this report, the Nigeria Army has not issued an official statement over the murder case allegedly committed by its personnel.

