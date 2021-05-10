Breaking News
Translate

Aguero apologises for missed Panenka penalty against Chelsea

On 10:44 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Aguero penalty against Chelsea

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has accepted full responsibility for the penalty he missed against Chelsea over the weekend.

City had the opportunity to double their lead after Billy Gilmour brought down Gabriel Jesus in the box. A win would have handed City the Premier League title with three games to spare.

Aguero who would be leaving the club at the end of the season took the ball and attempted a Panenka that Chelsea goalie, Edouard Mendy quickly read and caught with ease.

[ALSO READ] Chelsea’s victory over Real Madrid makes me richer by N48m — Peter Okoye

Aguero scored what is arguably City’s biggest goal ever in the 2012 title winning campaign. He took to Twitter to apologise writing, “I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty. It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility.”


Chelsea went on win 2-1 and football enthusiasts believe the Blues will head into the Champions League final with extra confidence after defeating Guardiola’s side in their last two meetings within a month.

The Champions League final was originally billed for May 29th at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, but there are ongoing talks to move it to London after the UK government urged fans not to travel for the fixture and placed Turkey on its ‘red’ list of at-risk countries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!