Aguero apologises for missed Panenka penalty against Chelsea

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has accepted full responsibility for the penalty he missed against Chelsea over the weekend.

City had the opportunity to double their lead after Billy Gilmour brought down Gabriel Jesus in the box. A win would have handed City the Premier League title with three games to spare.

Aguero who would be leaving the club at the end of the season took the ball and attempted a Panenka that Chelsea goalie, Edouard Mendy quickly read and caught with ease.

Aguero scored what is arguably City’s biggest goal ever in the 2012 title winning campaign. He took to Twitter to apologise writing, “I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty. It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility.”

Chelsea went on win 2-1 and football enthusiasts believe the Blues will head into the Champions League final with extra confidence after defeating Guardiola’s side in their last two meetings within a month.

The Champions League final was originally billed for May 29th at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, but there are ongoing talks to move it to London after the UK government urged fans not to travel for the fixture and placed Turkey on its ‘red’ list of at-risk countries.

