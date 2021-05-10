Agriculture, The Last Savior of African Economy – Ola-Abraham Femi

Kindly Share This Story:

CEO Owanbe Group, owners of Owanbe Foods, Owanbe TV, and Iris Film Academy, Ola-Abraham Femi during a stakeholders conference on Agriculture in Ibadan, last week, made it known that Africa has a rather long way to go in catching up with the world’s reality on impending food crisis, due to the fast increase in population and continued ethnic/religious crisis rocking Nigeria especially.

He stated that: “According to a world bank group, Africa could create a trillion-dollar food market by 2030 if we can expand access to more capital, electricity, better technology and irrigated land to grow high-value nutritious foods. Another condition is if African governments can work more closely with agribusinesses to feed the region’s fast-growing urban population”.

While stressing on the importance of Food production and processing in Africa by Africans, he affirmed that “food will be the new oil”.

“Nobody needs a sorcerer to know that the major problem the world will face in the next decade is its ability to provide food and water; this has been made more difficult due to the problems of climate change and global warming. I don’t know how God did it but food is the only alternative to food and water is the only alternative to water and whoever can invent, cultivate and/or produce food will be the Elon Musk of the next generation.”

“Africa’s food market is currently making about $300bn annually while the global information technology industry as of August 2020, made a global revenue of about $4.8 trillion. Certainly the world bank understands that Africa is largely plagued with purposeless leadership and rising debt profile and therefore concluded that there is no way we would do better than that.”

Speaking further, he said; “The food sector is one of the biggest globally, while Africa supplies a competitive quantity, it sadly earns a meager share of the market. The global food and beverages market grew from $5943.8 billion in 2019 to $6111.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it.”

“The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $7527.5 billion in 2023. When it does, Africa will still be on the lower rung of that ladder except we do a few things. First, we have to look at agriculture from an holistic perspective.

Agriculture is beyond putting seed in the soil. It is a long value chain where the farmer is the least earner.”

“As bad as it is, Nigeria doesn’t have the skill and resources to produce seeds. The few of us who produce implements do so badly compared to the foreign counterparts. Our preservation is also terrible. We can eat apples that are imported all year round and we can’t eat mango until it’s season. We have no idea of it’s preservation.”

He added; “Africa is losing more money in agriculture than it is earning and that is what we need to look at. The only thing Africa has done well is to make agriculture look enticing to new entrants who in turn have lost millions because they relied on what they learnt on the internet.”

“Truly, Africa has what it takes to be the biggest continent in the world. Yes, I said what I said. Even if it is only through agriculture, we can conquer the world. First, we have to stop exporting raw goods and focus on creating quality finished products that can compete globally. We need to stop exporting cocoa and importing chocolate. We need to stop it. We must stop it.”

Concluding, he said; “Owanbe Foods is positioned to start proper processing of raw foods into finished products qualified for exportation by 2024. We will be one of the pioneers of locally produced chocolate, corn flakes, and other fast moving consumer goods that constitute a large percentage of the continental imports.”

