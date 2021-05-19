Again, cult clash claims 2 in Ekiti Community, curfew imposed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

Following another round of bloody cult clash that has claimed two lives late Wednesday evening in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, a dusk to dawn curfew has been declared on the ancient town by the Chairman of the council, Mr Femi Ayodele.

Ayodele, in a statement in the late hours of Wednesday, said the curfew became imperative in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

This was the second time within two months that such curfew would be imposed for similar reasons.

Last month, the town, which is the second-largest in the state after Ado Ekiti was enveloped in mourning when six persons were hacked to death, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a rival cult clash.

According to Wednesday’s statement by the chairman, the 6 pm to 6 am curfew had become necessary as two people were reportedly killed by cultists on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021.

He called on the people of the town to abide by the curfew as security personnel had been drafted to deal with recalcitrant persons who may wish to foment trouble, saying anyone caught violating the order would face the consequences.

“In view of the rising killings among the suspected cultists in lkere Local Government, the leadership of the Council has now imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am from today Wednesday 19th May 2021 to Sunday 23” May 2021 to curtail this ugly act.

“ This step is necessary following the killing of two people in lkere-Ekiti by suspected cultists on Tuesday 18h May 2021.

“ This is to therefore call on the good people of lkere Local Government to adhere strictly to this instruction as security personnel will severely deal with anyone arrested violating this order”, the statement reads in part.

Speaking on the development, the spokesman of the Police Command in Ekiti, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying the investigation had commenced and that security had been intensified in the area to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

