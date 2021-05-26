Afrobeats New Skool Rave “Whizmorney” Set To Launch Himself Into Limelight With Brand Néw Single

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Not everyone is bestowed the capability of discovering their potentials and exploiting it fully in this world of endless possibilities.

Joshua Solomon who goes by the stage name, Whizmorney is a fast-rising Nigerian singer born in Benue State but grew up in Lagos. He discovered his limitless music talent at the age of 14 and has since then nurtured it to a professional level.

The 26-year-old singer got in contact with music as a church boy who developed so much interest in the composing and performing music in the church before diverting into full-fledged Afro-beat music that appeals to every soul.

Whizmorney attended God’s Love Nur/pry school located at Ikire, Osun State before proceeding to St’ Brendan’s Grammar School Ijebu East, Ijebu Ogun State for his secondary school education.

In 2012, Whizmorney won, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, OSBC hosted talent hunt show which earned him a recording contract. The contract was untimely terminated because of his parent’s desire for him complete his University education in flying colours.

After the completion of his University education as well as NYSC, Whizmorney picked his music talent back up in 2017 with lots of amazing singles and collaboration to his credits.

As new generation of artistes take the reigns of Afro-beats in recent times, Whizmorney has proven himself to be a star in the making. He writes songs with the skill of a veteran and deliver his vocals just like that of legends.

Whizmorney is known for his hardwork, humble attitude and passionate dedication to his music. He has performed at many music gigs across Nigeria with many music lovers acknowledging him as a talent to watch out for in the music industry.

His 2020 song which was titled “Tell Them”, amassed lots of streams across all music platforms and most music enthusiasts described the song as one that reflects a unique pattern of Afro-beat suitable for this era in which taking the genre of music to the world is of utmost importance.

Meanwhile, Whizmorney is on the verge of releasing a brand new song titled “Sugar Daddy” which promises to be one of the best Afro-beat song to come out of the music industry this year.

