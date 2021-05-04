Afro-Pop musician, Specdo peacefully parts ways with KD Records

Kindly Share This Story:

At the expiration of his one year contract with KD records, owned by Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu (Kristen Dawodu), popular Nigerian music act, Ajayi Solomon, who is well known as Specdo has parted ways with the music label.

According to the singer, song writer it was a peacefully deliberation between both parties.

“I would like to use this medium to thank KD records for all that they have done for me, in growing my brand and I wish them the best in their future endeavors,” his official exit statement reads in parts.

He continued, “As I move into this next phase in my career, I do so with great enthusiasm and promise. A lot of work has been going on behind the scene and my first single would be coming out soon.

I’d like to thank you for your patience and support, I would need more of it, as we embark on this journey of self discovery together.”

Specdo is an Afro-Pop music artiste who made his debut with the studio album entitled Community Riot in 2006 and followed up with another album entitled Tattoo Baby, Scatter Body, I Move from Grass to Grace successively, under Bravos.

Kindly Share This Story: