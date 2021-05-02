African leaders challenged on agriculture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nimat Otori

As the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and partners redouble efforts to stop hunger in Africa and strengthen food security, the CEO of Wandieville Media, Yewande Kazeem, has challenged African leaders on what they can do for African youths to enable them to thrive and compete globally.

She spoke at a virtual ceremony during a high-level dialogue organised by the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa and the CGIAR global partnership recently.

While she asked the African leaders to address the issue of insecurity across the Sahel, have the infrastructure, processing zones, storage, post-harvest management, and more, she said “Our youths are hardworking, creative, innovative, smart, and ready to work. We just need a business-friendly environment.

“We see the potential and opportunities that exist in the continent. We are ready to feed Africa and the rest of the world. The world is ready for Africa, the question is are we ready for the world?

Yewande Kazeem, who spoke to the African Presidents on behalf of African youths, said there is need for investment in Research and Development, to support creativity and encourage innovative ways to process nutritious foods with our indigenous food products.

