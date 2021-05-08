African Blue Economy Coalition commends Buhari for probing remittance shortfalls in NPA

Kindly Share This Story:

…Cautions that arbitrariness will derail investment into the country’s maritime industry

The last has not been heard about the ongoing controversy surrounding the suspension of the head of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Although it is said that making frantic efforts to fault the procedure that was deployed in the suspension, many stakeholders support President Buhari’s bold steps to cleanse the country’s maritime sector.

Last Friday, a coalition of maritime stakeholders in the continent known as the Africa Blue Economy Coalition (ABEC) lent their voices in this regard.

The continental body of 63 civil society organizations across Africa made its position known after a virtual quarterly briefing coordinated from their secretariat in Nairobi, Kenya and monitored by our correspondent.

Also read:

The session was moderated by the Secretary-General Mr. Mukisa Solomon. Among other things, the Coalition reiterated their commitment to supporting the implementation of the AU-Africa Blue Economy Strategy and other related frameworks that could contribute to reducing poverty and dependence on aid in the continent.

The group observed that at a time when the continent is still coping with the negative economic implications of the covid 19 pandemic, further dependence on natural resources will keep Africa stagnated with its future uncertain.

In this regard, the group called on African governments to harness the potentials of the blue economy as it will provide the surest pathway towards economic diversification and the creation of value-added jobs that can hasten Africa’s post-pandemic recovery.

Commenting further on the reported developments that led to the suspension of the former Managing Director of the NPA, the group said they are regularly receiving feedback from colleagues as the matters unfold.

It applauded the office of the Auditor General of the Nigerian Federation headed by Mr Aghughu Adolphous, who is also Chairman of the African Union Board of External Auditors for rising to the responsibilities of his office in an exemplary manner and admonished other government agencies to support President Buhari’s commitment to transparency.

It must be noted that it was an audit query from the Office of the Auditor-General that initially raised the issues of betrayal of trust and flagrant abuse of due process in the NPA.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: