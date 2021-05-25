Africa Communication Week commences, to host UNDP’s Eziakonwa

Kindly Share This Story:

The fifth edition of Africa Communications Week kicks off this week.

It would bring together Africa-focused communications professionals in over 20 cities across Africa and Europe to discuss how the communications profession can strengthen Africa’s transformation agenda. From May 24 – 28 2021, communicators will gather for a series of hybrid conferences, masterclasses and roundtable discussions on “Changing perceptions on Africa: now what?”

According to a statement by the organizers, ” “Africa Communications Week is the premier gathering for communications professionals and thought leaders looking to impact the current narratives on Africa and is open to all communications professionals with an expertise/interest in Africa, from African countries and across the globe.

“This year’s edition features over 60 speakers including Ahunna Eziakonwa, UNDP Regional Director for Africa who will be speaking on the topic of the development narrative in a session moderated by Uzo Madu, Founder What’s in it for Africa on Wednesday 26 May at 1pm WAT.”

Also, co- founder, ACW, Annie Mutamba, said”:Results show that narratives surrounding Africa have an impact on the socio-economic development of the continent, Africa-focused communicators must therefore be strategic about shaping a narrative that is so vital to the transformation of the continent.

“Africa’s transformation begins with the many stories we choose to tell – and those stories must be told with our voices. Africa’s reputation has a bottom-line effect. It impacts everything from investments to exports, foreign policies, or – as starkly demonstrated in the past year – public health communicators. ”

The forum would host UNDP Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa, tomorrow.

Powered by a virtual international team of multi-talented communications professionals, Africa Communications Week aims to convene leading communications professionals from various backgrounds across the world, to critically assess the role of communications in Africa’s socio-economic development.

Africa Communications Week is endorsed by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

