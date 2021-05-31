Aero Contractors launches flight services to Bauchi , Maiduguri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Aero Contractors yesterday said the airline will commence flight services to Bauchi and Maiduguri, beginning with Bauchi route tomorrow, Wednesday.

Speaking with the media yesterday at the Corporate headquarters of the airline, the Managing Director/Accountable Manager, Aero Contractors, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood said the Bauchi route will be opened with the Boeing 373-400 just released after completing C- checks from Aero MRO . He also said the Maiduguri route, which he said is currently underserved , will also be serviced with the B373-400.

Captain Mahmood said : ” I am indeed honoured to address this gathering and express the delight of our airline to launch the Bauchi route.

It is a proud moment for us in Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest commercial airline, as we announce the launching of flight services into Bauchi, “The Jewel in The Savannah” and Maiduguri “The Home of Peace” using the Boeing 737- 400 just released from C-check.”

” We are confident the flights will serve our customers well and give them more choices and flexibility in planning their business, family and leisure trips.”

He further said the airline will fly from Abuja to Bauchi four times a week; every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, beginning Wednesday, 2 June, 2021; while the Abuja to Maiduguri flight will commence soon.

“Bauchi flight will depart Abuja at 09:10am, arriving Bauchi at 10:10am. The return leg will then depart Bauchi at 10:40am, and arrive Abuja at 11:40 on weekdays, while on Sunday the flight will depart Abuja for Bauchi at 09:50am, with the return flight from Bauchi at 11:20am. Passengers from Lagos can fly to Bauchi via Abuja using the 06:45 flight out of Lagos,” he revealed.

” We believe that these routes will add fresh breadth to our schedule and complement the quest to rebuild our network to other cities as part of our strategy to expand. Bauchi and Maiduguri are some of the underserved cities in Northern Nigeria.

“As mentioned, the Boeing 737-400 aircraft, which will be used for these new routes has just been released from C-Check by our MRO team. We are proud of our team for their expertise and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for their professionalism and support.

“Our Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) allows us to handle total repair with certified maintenance facility where commercial and private aircraft maintenance can be completed. The airline’s foundation is built on a proven safe, reliable and on-time transportation while delivering to customers the highest standard of safety and efficient services.

“Aero Contractors is one of Nigeria’s major airlines and has a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility licensed by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for Boeing 737 classics, Dash 8 Bombadier Q-400 and helicopters,” the Aero Managing Director said.

