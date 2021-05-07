Adesh Agro Farm wants more attention given to agriculture

Kindly Share This Story:

…unveils special products

Adesh Agro Farm Limited has lent its voice to the call for more attention given to agriculture in the country as it is the only guarantee of food security.

The call was made in consideration of the rising population in Nigeria and globally.

Making the call during the official launch of its processed and packaged farm products recently in Lagos, Adeshola Oluwasegun, the Chief Executive Officer, Adesh Agro Farm Limited said it was time for nations, most especially those dependent on crude oil to see agriculture as the new means of sustaining their economies.

Oluwasegun while restating his resolve to enhance sustainable agriculture said, “We have learned that these indigenous farmers in rural areas have enormous lands. But they struggle to find high-yielding seedlings to make use of. So, we provide them with high-yielding seedlings and teach them modern methods they can apply in their farming.

“In addition, we equip them with modern machinery such as tractors, transplanters, maize planter, cassava planter, thereby enhancing their production capacity.”

Olusegun said plans have been set in motion to ensure that their products are found on shelves of major retail outlets in the country.

He further called on those interested in investing in agriculture to tap into the numerous investment opportunites they are offering.

Products that were launched are Adesh garri and Adesh palm-oil.

