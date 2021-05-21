Ademola Adedoyin bags NIPR fellowship

Kindly Share This Story:

Marketing communications specialist and Reputation Management practitioner, Otunba Ademola Adedoyin, has been decorated with the Fellowship Gold Medal of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in attestation of his standing as a foremost professional in the Public Relations practice in Nigeria.

He was decorated at the 2021 Annual General Meeting/Conference of the institute in Bauchi, Bauchi State today.

Adedoyin, Corporate Communications Adviser at Ancestral Holdings, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests spanning across the Power, Banking, Telecommunications, Maritime, Aviation and Real Estate sectors, has over two decades experience in Media Management, Public Relations, Communications Management, Crisis Management/Damage Control Techniques anc Brand Management at Executive Management cadre.

Founder and first Principal Consultant of MessagesInc PR and Energy & Business Media Limited, Adedoyin, at various times, had been responsible for diverse Communications accounts of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPRA, MTN, British Airways, MoneyGram, Oando Marketing Plc, among many others.

He enjoyed a blazing spell as a media professional between 1987 and 2000, which recorded him winning the Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME) Energy Reporter of the year 1994, a feat that was repeated in 1995. In that same year, he bagged the Best Energy Correspondent Award at the Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA). And in 1996, Adedoyin was one of the three nominees for the NNMA Print Journalist of the Year Award.

The Communications specialist also made a mark in the Television subsector of the Nigerian media space with the production and presentation of oil and gas news bulletin programmes, EnergyThisweek and Nigerian Content Weekly, that projected policy issues with authoritative industry voice on air, week in-week out on prime time TV across Channels TV and the Nigerian Television Authority Network.

A former General Secretary of the Public Relations Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, PRCAN, Adedoyin has contributed immensely to the profession in the country and continues to do so through regular publications and intellectual contributions to the practice.

Trained at the Times Journalism Institute, Lagos and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, he holds a Master of Science degree in Marketing, with specialisation in Public Relations, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration, specialising in Marketing from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He holds the Chieftaincy title of Otunba Onigegewura of Esieland.

In a media chat after the investiture, Otunba Adedoyin expressed gratitude to God for the heights he has attained in his career and he singled out the corporate titan and business mogul, Dr Tunde Ayeni for appreciation, amongst other eminent Nigerians who have contributed to his career success over the years.

