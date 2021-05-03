Adebayo Solomon: Kogi govt finally breaks silence on attack on its officials

Kindly Share This Story:

Kogi State Government has vowed to deal with criminal elements in the state following the death of its Pension Board Commissioner, Adebayo Solomon and the abduction of the Chairman of Yagba East Local Government, Pius Kolawole and some others by unknown gunmen.

Recall the slain commissioner was said to be travelling from Ilorin to Kabba when his vehicle was reportedly shot at Eruku village a few kilometres to Egbe, the border town between Kwara and Kogi state by some gunmen.

His remains had been deposited at ECWA Hospital, Egbe, while the whereabouts of Kolawole remained unknown, according to media sources.

Confirming the news in a statement signed Monday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the late commissioner “died as a result of gun wounds sustained from the sad incident”.

“Gentlemen of the press, we wish to report, with every sense of sobriety, the unfortunate attack by some gunmen on a Commissioner in the Kogi State Pension Commission, Late Hon. Solomon Adebayo and also the Chairman of Yagba West LGA, Hon. Pius Kolawole on their way back to the State from Kwara State.

“We can confirm authoritatively that the unfortunate incident happened shortly after Eruku, Ekiti Local Government, Kwara State. Hon. Adebayo died as a result of gun wounds sustained from the sad incident.

“The whereabouts of Hon. Pius Kolawole, Chairman of Yagba West LGA is still unknown but security agencies in both Kwara and Kogi State, as well as local security services are working hard to ensure the safe return of the Chairman.

“Despite happening on Saturday, the Kogi State Government has been circumspect in making official statements in order not to do anything to throw into jeopardy, the efforts of security agencies on the matter. But it is also incumbent on a responsible Government like ours to speak to our people and assure them that Kogi will spare nothing to remain the safest in the country.

“We also wish to caution those making statements which are capable of undermining the security of the State to desist from such an unpatriotic wish for anomie. It is high time we came together to make our nation safe, secured and governable.

“The Government and the people of Kogi State are also determined to make Kogi peaceful and safe. Our Government has the backing of the people and the security agencies to keep Kogi safe.

“We commiserate with the family of late Hon. Solomon Adebayo, the people of Yagba West and the entire Kogi State Pension Commission over the demise of a hardworking and patriotic gentleman who contributed immensely to our Pension Administration Revolution in the State. He will be sorely missed.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to assure the family of Hon. Pius Kolawole and the people of Yagba West of our commitment to ensure the release of the Council Chairman.

“We thank all good spirited agencies and private individuals who have stood with us in this dark time. As a Government, we will recommit ourselves to collaborating with neighboring States to ensure security of lives and property.”

