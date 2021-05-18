Activist sues Obaseki over non-appointment of commissioners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A Benin-based human rights activist and philanthropist, Patrick Eholor has dragged Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state to court for not appointing commissioners over six months after he was sworn in for a second term as governor of the state.

In the suit marked B/105/05/2021 with Chief Patrick Eholor as the Claimant and The Governor of Edo state and The Edo State Government as 1st and 2nd Defendants, Eholor wants the court to determine whether the governor is constitutionally empowered to continue to run the state without commissioners into the various ministries and other cabinet members.

He wants “An order that the appointment of commissioners and other cabinet members of the 2nd Defendant by the 1st Defendant is not a matter of his discretion but constitutional which he must obey.

“An order that the refusal, failure or neglect by the 1st Defendant to appoint commissioners and other cabinet members of the 2nd Defendant from the 12th Day of November 2020 is an infraction/violation of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which he swore to protect and uphold”

He supported his claim with an 18paragrpah affidavit.

Vanguard News Nigeria

