Presidential Appointment: Accusation of nepotism is old story — Garba Shehu

By Idowu Bankole

Presidential spokesperson, Mr Garba Shehu has said today that the issue of favouritism and nepotism when appointing government officials is an old story, saying that Nigerians will always accuse every government that comes to power of nepotism.

Garba Shehu was reacting to a question on true federalism during a live interview on Channels TV political Programme, Sunday Politics, where he noted that previous administrations were equally accused by Nigerians of nepotism noting that it is not new.

Quoting President Buhari’s statement in 2019, Channels Seun Okinbaloye quoted Buhari as saying, “True Federalism is the way to go.’

According to Seun, Many Nigerians have accused President Buhari of neglect when he makes appointments and the issue of the national spread of national character is always raised and many have also said that that is part of what has been fueling agitation in the country, how difficult is it for the president to make an appointment from other parts he has been neglecting?

Reacting, however, the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said, “Let me tell you, this is an old story, wasn’t Obasanjo accused of it, didn’t they accused late Umaru Yardua and Jonathan? look Nigerians will accuse every government that comes to power of nepotism. in fact so long as they were not appointed themselves as individuals, they will be crying ethnicity and religion.”

“President Buhari is conscious of his responsibility to the constitution and the entire nation. when the numbers are published fully critics will be embarrassed to know that their states are the biggest beneficiaries of the appointment that the president has made so far,” he said.

“True federalism is on the way, constitution amendment is going on and the national assembly is keeping leadership on the matter, we will get there,” Garba Shehu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

