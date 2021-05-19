Accidents: FRSC advises motorcyclists on use of crash helmets

Kindly Share This Story:

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised commercial motorcyclists, operating on Idiroko-Atan-Sango-Ota roads in Ogun, to always use their crash helmets to minimise accidents on the highway.

The Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota to commemorate the `Global Safety Week’.

Olaluwoye said that the advice had become necessary, following incessant cases of accidents involving commercial motorcyclists, which, he said, had become worrisome.

He noted that many of the crashes involving motorcyclists on Idiroko road were due to the faults of the riders.

“Highways should not be used as places of practice because most of them do not know how to ride well.

“They should take it easy and be more careful in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” he said.

The unit commander reiterated FRSC’s commitment to carrying out intensive public enlightenments to sensitise motorists and others road users on the need to embrace safety on the highway.

He said that the command would be going to churches and mosques to educate the motoring public, especially commercial motorcyclists, to be more safety-conscious, to reduce road crashes.

Olaluwoye also urged motorcyclists to adhere strictly to the speed limit of 30km per hour to reduce fatalities, adding that motorists should avoid excessive speeding to avoid loss of lives on the roads.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

