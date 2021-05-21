ACAEDF marks seven years of proactive Child Rights protection across Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

…Rescued and Transformed Over 234 Children Across the country

…Set to raise funds for education development in Riverine communities and rehabilitate over 1000 children and young adults through donations

Africa’s leading child right protection organisation, African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF), a not-for-profit and non-governmental organisation commemorates its seven years of impactful existence in Nigeria and across Africa.

The celebratory event which will take place on the 25th of May 2021 at ACAEDF Crescent, IkotAfaha, Eket, Akwa Ibom State will have top dignitaries, industry captains and notable child right promoters across the continent in attendance.

African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) over the years have rescued and transformed over 234 children across the country through its well-orchestrated intervention process with the help of its committed team of experts and care givers. The event which is theme:Children for Change Celebration (CHICC) is designed to also raise funds for the establishment of schools and ICT learning centres in Riverine communities.

The anniversary will commence and would be unveiled on the 21st of May 2021 marking the onset of the celebration of ACAEDF’S 7thAnniversary. The fashion show slated for 25th May and will be livestreamed across all social media handles (@Acaedf) is geared towards raising awareness and drawing donations to support education and potable water for children in riverine communities.

Since its inception in 2014, ACAEDF have been mobilizing people and resources to advocate, protect, and proactively provide interventions especially against child witch branding and other forms of abuses. The foundation’s provable track records especially within its community of practice include; rescue and sheltering homeless children accused of witchcraft, provision of quality education both to sheltered children and those on Home Support Programme, and reunification and reintegration of the rescued children into the society.

The foundation’s a multi-purpose childcare center called ‘Land of Hope’ is equipped with in-house hospital, skills/vocational training Centre, library, children’s parliament, sporting/recreational facilities, residential areas amongst others.

Speaking on the invaluable impacts made by the foundation since its inception, the founder and Executive Director of ACAEDF Mr. David Umem stated“Our vision is to provide every child with the audacity to hope for a better life and an envisaged future. The foundation came into existence in the first place because we saw the ever widening gap between child abuse and timely interventions by the authorities.

The situations of child witch branding which is championed by adults and parents whose duty is to protect these children ignited in us the need to intervene and provide direct and immediate aid to these children whose rights have been greatly abused. Also, beyond our intervention programs, we have in place, an established structure used to propagate the message of hope and build top of mind awareness on child right acts through community intervention programs. We enjoin every Nigerian to make an effort to help at least onechild every day, that way, the message of hope would be extended to everyone across the continent.

It is vital to also state that in the actual sense, what we are celebrating are the people, our team of dedicated experts and over 1,000 children, young adults, parents and communities who have been impacted by our campaigns and interventions. In the coming future, we hope to create a sustainable and a thriving environment free from all form of child abuse. My utmost gratitude also goes to my dedicated team who works tirelessly to ensure that the purpose of this organization is actualized”. Mr. David Umem added.

Also, the Director for Child Development, ACAEDF, Mr. NsidibeOrokreiterates the organisation’s commitment towards child-right protection in the continent “As a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization, we aspire for a society free of child witch branding and all forms of child abuse. This aspiration has informed our commitment in the cause of our seven years of existence.

The team have shown their commitment through active and impactful contributions in putting an end to all forms of child abuse and witch hunting.Currently, we are proactively collaborating with the Riverine communities across the Niger Delta on methods to improve access to qualitative education.

These communities have been completely forgotten in terms of provision of basic amenities like clean water, schools, healthcare facilities, good roads, electricity amongst others and thus makes children from these areas vulnerable to adoption of criminal behaviors and other social anomalies. We seek partners particularly in using ICT for qualitative and sustainable education to improve the lives of a vast population of people especially children in Riverine communities”.

Amongst all the lined up of activities in commemoration of the foundation’s seven years anniversary are press briefing, raffle tickets for community development fashion show, Music performance and poetry, cocktail events, and a novelty football match. The event is geared towards raising funds for education development in selected Riverine communities, fashion parade by children and beneficiaries from the foundation and other celebratory activities.

To support the ACAEDF in its commitment to ending all forms of child abuse and incapacitation, participants are advised to follow the foundation across all their social platforms @acaedfngor visit acaedf.orgfor updates and feedbacks regarding the upcoming anniversary and to make donations in furtherance of its purpose of child-right protection across the continent.

