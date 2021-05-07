ABSU kidnap: Only one student left with hoodlums ― Abia govt 

Kindly Share This Story:

After search and rescue efforts for the kidnapped Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) students, the state government has confirmed that only one student is left with the hoodlums.

This is just as it revealed that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is at the front of the rescue exercise.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, John Kalu, and made available to Vanguard revealed that only one student is still being held by the hoodlums.

“On Wednesday, 5th May 2021, a Sienna vehicle conveying passengers, including students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), was waylaid around Okigwe in Imo State along with two other private vehicles by yet to be identified hoodlums. The incident occurred between 7 pm and 8 pm on that day.

“Information gathered from the institution and one of the students who escaped from the abductors indicates that only one student is still being held by the hoodlums.

“Law enforcement agencies of both Abia and Imo States have been mobilized to rescue the student and all those still in the custody of the kidnappers.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is directly coordinating efforts to ensure the safe return of the student and the others as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given a directive for security reinforcement along the affected route to prevent future occurrences,”

Vanguard News Nigeria

