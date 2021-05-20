Abeokuta gas explosions: Abiodun must ‘wake up’ to protect people’s lives, Aderinokun charges

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Olumide Aderinokun said he is troubled by the recent gas explosions in Abeokuta and he has advised people to be safety conscious.

Thursday’s incident at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library made it four gas-related explosions in the capital city in the last seven days with eight people reported dead including a student of the Tai Solarin University of Education.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, in a statement on Thursday, called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to ‘wake up’ to carry out his constitutional duties and ensure people’s lives are protected. He further charged the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to do more in getting only quality and international-standard cylinders to the market.

“This is another unfortunate incident, the second this week. A government that is sleeping should have been alerted that people are disturbed and some are dying due to the explosions,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“No matter what the problem is, the government should play its role in ensuring standard gas cylinders are in circulation. It is troubling.

“We have lost eight of our people and the government is yet consistute a panel to investigate the explosions and proffer solutions.

“The Standard of Organisation of Nigeria need to do more now because it is obvious some fake gas cylinders are in the market.”

The revered philanthropist who founded the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, also commiserated with the families of the deceased persons.

