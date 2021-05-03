Abductors of Kogi council chairman demand N100m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The abductors of the Yagba West Local government chairman in Kogi State, Mr. Pius Kolawole have demanded N100 million for the release of the elected chairman.

Vanguard gathered that the abductors late Sunday night called the Secretary to the local government as well as one of the family members of the chairman to lay down their demands.

The kidnappers were also said to have promised to call back by 10:00 am on Monday morning to continue with the negotiation.

The source said the kidnappers did not call until N12 noon.

The source said the kidnappers had also contacted the Kogi State Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Mr. Taofik Isah who doubled as the chairman of Ijumu council area.

It was gathered that the family, council area, and ALGOn had now agreed that only the ALGON Chairman should continue with the negotiation with the kidnappers.

Kolawole was kidnapped on Saturday evening on his way from Ilorin, Kwara state capital to his hometown of Egbe, the border town between Kogi and Kwara state.

The attack claimed the life of the State Commissioner for Pension Board, Mr. Solomon Adebayo popularly called Akeweje who was in the same vehicle with the chairman.

However, the kidnappers did not touch the four years old son of late Akeweje who was in the vehicle at the time of attack.

While the police Orderly to the chairman took to his heel, the driver of the vehicle was badly wounded and shot at by the abductors and only regained consciousness the second day at the Egbe Hospital.

