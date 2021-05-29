Breaking News
Abductors of Katsina Sharia Court Judge demand N30m ransom, Android phone, recharge card

Shari’ah court another APC chieftain in Zamfara

By Bashir Bello

Abductors of the Katsina Shariah Court Judge, Alkali Hussaini Sama’ila, have demanded for a ransom of N30 million.

Recall that the Judge, Alkali Hussaini Sama’ila was abducted in Bauren Zakka village in Safana Local government area of Katsina State penultimate Thursday.

It was however gathered that the abductors reached out to his wife through phone demanding for ransom to free him from captivity.

A source close to the wife said the abductors initially demanded N50 million.

The source said the abductors also demanded an Android phone and call credit card.

In a related development, a School Principal, Sani Saidu, was reportedly kidnapped in Batsari Local government area of Katsina State.

Saidu, the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Ruma, was reportedly kidnapped on Friday along the Ruma – Batsari Road while returning home after closing hours.

A source in the area said the victim’s motorcycle was later recovered by the roadside.

Vanguard News Nigeria

