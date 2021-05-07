Abductors of ABSU student’s made contacts – VC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

The Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, Professor Maxwell Ogbulu, has said that the yet-to be identified armed men who abducted students of the university along with some other passengers have made contacts.

The VC who disclosed this during a press briefing on Friday, however, declined from giving details of the contact, citing security reasons.

He said that efforts were on top gear by the security agencies in collaboration with the Abia State Government and the university security architecture to track the perpetrators and rescue the victims unharmed.

The VC further explained that only one student of the university is still in captivity as two students had escaped from the abductors shortly after the abduction.

He however, noted that it was not yet clear the exact number of victims still in captivity as other passengers and commuters abducted along with the students are yet to regain their freedom.

Asked if the two escapees had been interrogated to possibly get a clue on the identity of the perpetrators, the VC said the security operatives had interacted with them and had the necessary information.

The VC who said that the university management had already taken some steps to prevent similar occurrence in the future, added that security had been beefed up around the campus.

Some of the proactive measures according to the VC include holding lectures between 9:00 am and 4:00pm to avoid late hour travels, and increased surveillance around the university community.

He advised students against travels at odd times, urging them to observe necessary security tips and to be circumspect.

He assured students and the university community of their safety and adequate protection while urging them to remain calm.

Unspecified number of passengers including ABSU students were on Wednesday night, around 8:00pm abducted by armed hoodlums while traveling from ABSU to Okigwe.

