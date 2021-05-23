500 CSOs pass vote of confidence on PEF CEO, Bobboi

Kindly Share This Story:

…laud new innovations in petroleum industry

By Gabriel Ewepu

OVER 500 Civil Society Organisations, CSOs under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, weekend, passed vote of confidence on the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Petroleum Equalization Fund, PEF, Ahmed Abubakar Bobboi, for dramatic turnaround in the downstream sector with smooth distribution and stabilization of petroleum products nationwide and price unification.

The CSOs passed the vote of confidence on Bobboi at a world press conference held in Abuja, where President of the Coalition, Mr Etuk Bassey Williams, said the achievements by the PEF boss made it imperative for the coalition to host a media conference by its over 500 CSOs across the country, where they unanimously “passed a Vote of Confidence on Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Bobboi.”

According to Williams, the coalition observed that the Executive Secretary has since his assumption of office in 2016 has brought his wealth of experience in the industry to bear, which also his administration has maintained a good relationship with stakeholders, especially in the downstream sector which is evidenced by the “smooth distribution and stabilization of petroleum products nationwide and price unification.”

He further stated that Bobboi being the first Executive Secretary to be appointed within the ranks, has over the years, encouraged self-development and capacity building in the area of acquisition of skill, knowledge, discipline, accountability, efficiency and all etiquettes for improved job performance of staff, which has added value to the organization.

He said: “The coalition came about passing the vote of confidence on Abubakar Bobboi following a verification tour we conducted in 2020 across the country which showed the manifestation of all his efforts in the PEF which are worthy of commendation.

“A critical look at his time will reveal that the Bobboi-led Board has introduced an Automated Fuel Management System and Sensor Network Solution to enhance delivery, monitoring, and management of downstream petroleum products nationwide.

“This singular effort has ensured credibility in reporting, by eliminating discrepancies in daily consumption volumes of petroleum products.

“The Board also advanced progressively in pursuing and the deepening of domestic gas utilisation and consumption and overall monetisation of the gas resource.

“We make bold to state that Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi has been able to justify the confidence reposed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari who considered and re-appointed him for a second time in office.

“We therefore, after a critical evaluation and analysis of the administration of Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Bobboi, hereby pass a Vote of Confidence on the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund.”

He (Williams) quoting Bobboi said on his part, Bobboi advanced further that he has continually maintained a mutual and beneficial industrial harmony with all Unions in the industry, improved collection and remittance of outstanding bridging allowances; uninterrupted payment of marketers’ claims to ensure unhindered and efficient distribution of petroleum products; uninterrupted operations even with COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bobboi expressed gratitude saying, “It gladdens my heart to know that there are Nigerians who have seen and appreciated my efforts towards achieving my mandate.

“During my time, the NNPC has indeed positioned the Agency to express its mandate as a socio-economic intervention agency. This is evident in our efforts to balance transportation differentials so as to sustain price unification across the nation,” Bobboi said.

