5 killed as gunmen attack police station in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen, today, attacked the Umutu police station, Ukwuani Local Government Area Delta, leaving five persons dead.

The deceased, who included three police officers and two of the armed men died in the resultant gun battle as the police resisted the attack.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe in a statement, said “In the early hours of today 28th may 2021 at about 0130 hours, armed men in their numbers stormed Umutu police station.

“They shot sporadically at the station, but due to proactive measure already put in place by the Delta state commissioner of police, they were faced with stiff resistance by the men on duty, as the policemen on duty gave them a tough fight.

“The armed men had to retreat when they saw that the policemen on duty were not relenting, two of the armed bandit were gun down while others injured.

“They had to take a retreat, they quickly carried their dead and ran away. The Command lost two policemen, while one ASP died out of High Blood pressure in the hospital.

“The armed bandit who came with the intention of causing mayhem and burning down the station and carting away arm did not succeed, as they could not penetrate the station, no arm loss, the station was not burnt, normalcy has been restored.

“The Commissioner of police is assuring members of the public that every measure has been put in place to arrest those responsible for this act, and also urges members of the public to help with useful and timely information.”

