As part of its promise to guarantee increased investments in the real estate sector, 4point Property has officially unveiled the addition of Terraces to the company’s Rose Gardens Project at Magboro City along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The groundbreaking ceremony which took place on Thursday, May 20, 2021, is set to mark the beginning of the company’s big move to construct affordable houses in border communities within close proximity to Lagos State.

Speaking at the launch of the project which took place at the site in Magboro, the Head of Business, Charles Esomojumi stated that the Rose Gardens Terrace Duplex was inspired by 4Point’s commitment to contribute positively to the growth of the country’s real estate sector, while also addressing the housing deficit challenge by developing and delivering affordable and easy to own properties.

He further explained that by focusing on affordability which was identified as a key barrier to home ownership in Nigeria, the company was able to recognize the prevailing setback and proactively introduced an extended payment scheme that allows subscribers extend their payment up to 30 months at minimal mortgage rate.

“We however keep an eagle’s eye on communities in close proximity to highly commercial cities like Lagos, where people can easily commute from home to work and back without having to spend valuable time in traffic,” Esomojumi said.

In her address, the Head of Operations, Omolola Philip-Okpokoro stated that the major drive of the company is to contribute a huge quota to the housing sector. She added that the company consistently upholds affordability and high quality as a guiding principle in the delivery of all projects.

“We are highly focused on reinventing the real estate sector in Nigeria by making affordability the core of our business, this is the primary reason we choose to develop suburban communities where the cost of land is more affordable.

“Our vision remains on creating value, be it from providing land ownership opportunities, investments or construction, we are committed to consistently creating new innovations in real estate that guarantees high return on investment,” she said.

When completed, the Rose Garden Magboro will house4-bedroomSemi-Detached duplexes and 4-bedroom terrace duplexes which will feature spacious rooms, family lounge, private lounge, and kitchen. It is designed as a luxurious yet affordable residence, wholly developed to accommodate loved ones in a safe and secured eco-friendly community.

4point real estate investments Limited was established in 2017 as a real estate development firm, providing housing and investment opportunities in Nigeria.

