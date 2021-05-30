30 dead bodies recovered from Niger boat mishap, 65 rescued alive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Thirty dead bodies have so far been recovered from Tijana village in Munya local government area of Niger state where a boat capsized on Saturday.

The bodies were recovered by local divers in the area who had been on the rescue mission since Saturday.

Besides the dead bodies rescued, 65 were rescued alive while the search for not less than seven others continues.

The passengers were said to be returning from Zumba which is a popular fish market in Shiroro Local government area of the state when the boat believed to have been overloaded capsized.

It was gathered that the boat was carrying about 100 people mostly women and children.

The journey from the take-off to the final destination is estimated to be about two hours but capsized midway into the journey around 6:00pm.

The Sarkin Kasuwan (Head of the Market) Zumba, Mallam Adamu Ahmed confirmed on phone that 30 people dead bodies have been recovered so far since Saturday.

“The local divers have recovered 30 dead bodies and they are still intensifying search for more bofies.

“The boat is just about six months old but a heavy windstorm in the area on Saturday and probably overloading must have led to the capsized and the extent of fatality.

It was reliably gathered that mostly involved were some villagers who had earlier fled their homes with their children due to bandits attacks.

READ ALSO: Customs intercepts two boats of narcotics at Ibeche Beach

According to Mallam Adamu “some of the victims were going back to their in Munya local government to go and get some food items and return back to Zumba where they are temporarily taking refuge as a result of bandits activities in the affected communities.

The victims are said to be from about seven communities in Munya local government where they have been sacked by bandits in the past few weeks.

When contacted, the Director-General State Emergency Management Agency, Mallam Ahmed Inga told our correspondent that the actual number of people that were on board of the capsized were not less than 100 but said

28 dead bodies have been recovered, 65 people rescued alive adding that the local divers are still searching for the remaining passengers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: