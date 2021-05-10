2023: Why INEC should make it Mandatory for  Electronic Voting – Senator Musa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2023 general and Presidential elections, CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to make the use of electronic voting mandatory.

According to him, the Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South led Senate Committee on INEC that is at the moment working on the amendments to the Electoral Act 2010 should consider the inclusion of the mandatory use of electronic voting during the 2023 elections in their final report to the Senate at plenary.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday, Senator Musa who noted that the inclusion of electronic voting in the amendment of the electoral Act would nip in the bud, activities of thugs during elections, stressed however that e- voting will also help eliminate malpractices, apathy, and other vices which occur during elections.

Recall that the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had said that the Committee would submit its report on resumption from the current Sallah break next week and would consider the report and pass it.

Also recall that Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu had promised that the nation’s electoral system will be experiencing some revolution in the years ahead following his announcement that the Commission plans to use the Anambra governorship election in 2021 as a test run of the electronic voting.

Professor Yakubu announced spoke last week when he appeared before the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led Senate Committee on INEC.

The meeting was specifically to update the committee on INEC’s discussion with the Salaries and Wages Commission and other relevant agencies.

Also in an interview with Journalists on the sideline of the 2021 budget defence at the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters Wednesday, Professor Yakubu hinted of plan to commence e-voting.

Yakubu who noted that INEC was considering using the novel format in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state, had said: “It is difficult to give you an idea of cost or when the process would be concluded, but we are determined that we are going to deploy electronic voting machines, electronic balloting machines very soon in our elections, possibly beginning with the Anambra governorship election next year,”

Speaking further, Senator Musa who noted that passing amendments to the Electoral Act with specific provision for Electronic Voting would go along long way in improving the nation’s electoral system as well as a total overhauling.

According to him, the country’s democracy has for many years been held down by issues of election fraud, thuggery, violence as seen in past manual elections in the country, adding that if properly implemented and financed, e-election offers great promise and potential as the panacea for voter fraud in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Musa said, “Electronic voting will increase the level of participation because it will allow them to vote from anywhere.

“It will also eliminate violence because majority of the people who have access to the internet will prefer to vote in their homes or offices instead of going physically to the polling stations where armed thugs could cause havoc.

“Voting on the Internet provides a safe and private channel that allows all users to participate on equal terms. It will Increase accessibility for Nigerians in the diaspora and for persons with difficulties in travelling to where they registered as voters.

“Electronic voting will drastically reduce operational cost by the electoral umpire because many of the voters, mostly youths, would prefer to vote online.

“The reduction in organisational and implementation costs will significantly increase the efficiency of election management compared to traditional paper voting.

“Apart from this, the electronic voting will eliminate errors in manual count, which brings with it an accurate and quick publication of results, with receipt of vote for each vote cast. The concept ensures privacy and the protection of the integrity of votes, as well as allow the audit of the elections to be held.”

