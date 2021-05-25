2023: Urhobo unites over zoning, faults Okowa’s comments on  rotation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, has called for unity amongst its members to ensure that the next governor of the state comes from the zone.

The call for unity among the Urhobos came on the heels of the alleged declaration by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to the effect that there was no written agreement for power rotation in the state.

Analysts have contended that since 1999, Delta State has witnessed power rotation amongst the three senatorial districts starting from the Central which had Chief James Ibori (1999 to 2007) , the South through Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan (2007 to 2015) and the North through the incumbent, Dr. Okowa, who was elected in 2015 and is expected to serve out the eight years of two tenures in 2023 to complete the circle.

Reacting to the Governor’s position on the rotation of the governorship seat amongst the three senatorial zones, the UPU said, “Governor Okowa’s declaration that power rotation to Central Senatorial District is uncertain should be taken as a challenge, a duty and a responsibility by the Urhobo nation by 2023.”

In a statement through its President General, Chief Joe Omene, on Sunday, UPU claimed that the rotation of the governorship position in the state had reduced acrimony and brought inclusiveness in the political space.

The statement was titled, “Okowa’s Dangerous “Gentleman Agreement” Abrogation: A rallying call for Urhobo people of Delta Central.”

It read in part, “Sixteen years after the Delta Central Senatorial District abided by the gentleman’s arrangement of power shift in Delta politics to allow peace to reign, Governor Okowa is about to test the political will of the Urhobos of Central zone with his dangerous armatuer verbal acrobatics that the rotation of gubernatorial slot to the Senatorial zone is not guaranteed any longer and uncertain.

“It may be uncertain for Okowa, but for the rest of the Delta people who have seen the benefit of that mechanism for a multiculturally segmented state, it is a doubtless constant that the next governor of Delta state must emerge from Delta Central Senatorial zone.

“The emergence of the next gubernatorial candidate for Delta from the Urhobo Central Senatorial District is not a whim that is determined by any governor but a compact that is already tested and beyond contestation because the other two Senatorial Districts have created the precedence of taking their rotational slots.

“It should be noted that by the fact of Governor Okowa’s second term in office, he sealed the deal by making the rotation a compact by praxis. In case Okowa is unaware of the political meaning of the word, he should get enlightened advise on the concept of Consociation, and its benefit to peace building in plural societies.

“If however, all other Senatorial Districts are unwilling to respect the gentlemanly disposition of the Central Zone by conflating it for weakness, the deceptive words of Governor Okowa should be seen as a rallying call to all Urhobos, to demonstrate the collective resolve of the zone as was the case in 1992, between the SDP candidate Olorogun Felix lbru and Professor Eric Opia of the NRC, when the then Military Head of state, lbrahim Babangida decided that the latter must be the first executive Governor at a time when the issue of the location of the state capital provoked anger in Urhobo land.

“The people of the Central District took it as a challenge and came out enmass using our voting population during the election and defeated the Babangida decision that Urhobo should not be made the first executive Governor. The collective resolve of Urhobos made it possible for our late Olorogun Felix lbru to be the first executive Governor of the newly created Delta State.

“As it was in 1992 so shall it be in 2023, as l call on all sons and daughters of Urhobo nation to begin the process of taking concrete and necessary legal and political steps to match the challenge to the zone invited by the Governor’s equivocative vacillation.

“This is the time for total unity of all people of the Central Zone, l urge all to unite as one Urhobo nation and rise up to this challenge as the majority ethnic group that should not allow itself to be oppressed.”

