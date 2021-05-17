Kindly Share This Story:

The office of the Vice President has debunked rumours making the rounds with regards to VP Yemi Osinbajo declaring his interest in the 2023 presidential election.

This was made known in a press statement signed by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity to the Vice President. The statement called for an end to such permutations, insisting that VP Osinbajo is focused on solving the compelling issues confronting the nation.

The statement reads:

” The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website: supportosinbajo.ng that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction. Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace, and prosperity in the land.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

