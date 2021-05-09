2023: Gbagi will industrialize Delta,  if elected Governor- Jibunoh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon

ASABA-AHEAD of the 2023 gubernatorial election, a prominent Deltan and renowned Environmentalist, Dr Newton Jibunor, weekend, expressed optimism that Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi would industrialize the state if elected as Governor in 2023.

Speaking when Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi visited him in his Akwukwu-Igbo country home, headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State, said Deltans would be fortunate to have Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi as Governor, describing the Governorship hopeful as a great Entrepreneur and Industrialist.

Jibunoh, who is popularly called the ‘Desert Warrior’ and founder, Nelson Mandela Garden, Asaba, said; “from what I know, for what you have been and for what you have done, Delta state will be very lucky to have you as Governor”.

Insisting that the Governor Delta needs after Senator Ifeanyi Okowa “is the one that knows what it takes to industrialize the state and advantageously, the state has it in Gbagi who has the right connection to bring in fellow industrialists and turn the state to a gargantuan construction site”.

While assuring Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi of his support and that of Akwukwu Igbo people, he said; “you (Gbagi) have a partner in me, not because you are here amongst my people but because I know who you are.

“We have to fix Nigeria, but first of all we begin to fix Delta state. Once you fix Delta state, the rest will come in because we cannot continue like this”, adding that Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi was in the right place for the support he needs to become governor of the state come 2023. He added that; “Gbagi has what it takes to change the narrative and I can tell you that he is a man of integrity.”

Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi who spoke earlier, told Jibunoh, leaders, women and youths of Akwukwu Igbo, who gave him a rousing welcome, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the good works he was doing in the State.

Gbagi who also visited the King of Akwukwu Igbo, Dr. Obi David Azuka, said; “were it not for the person of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a man of character that God brought at an auspicious time in 2015 to save the state, I do not know what would have happened to the state by now.

“I give it to him, he is a fantastic administrator and I call on Akwukwu Igbo people and all Deltans to continue to support this marvelous Administrator to finish much more stronger for the benefit of all of us. We have different gifts, I am an Industrialist, who is going to commence industrialization of the State from where the Governor will stop in 2023.

“Having waited for another Delta Central turn, governorship has gone round from Delta Central to South and now North, I do not need to come and convince Uncle Newton that I want to contest for governor, I can tell you that without equivocation sir.

“Obviously, this Delta that we are today is not the Delta of our dream. Uncle Newton, I have come to intimate you and to plead with you sir to speak out unless you want to leave it worse than you met it.

“We have a duty to change this land for the better and beyond where our parents left it for us. We owe Delta state the duty of making the place better than we were given.

“I believe very strongly that with what we have in Delta state, being bigger in size, population, raw materials and mineral wealth, in fact, bigger than 42 countries in the world, that we have what it takes to have surplus for all of us were we to be organised, coordinated and put ourselves together without deceit.”

