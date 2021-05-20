2023: Council boss blasts Egwu, NASS members, others for politicizing security situation in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

THE Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, Thursday blasted some Ebonyi State National Assembly members for playing politics with the security situation in the State.

These National Assembly members led by Dr. Sam Egwu had last Tuesday addressed the Press in Abuja on the security situation in the State with growing concern about the inauguration of the South East Security Network code-named “Ebubeagu” in the State.

The two-time lawmaker who described the National Assembly members as a “band of opportunists advertising their crass ignorance, shallow intellect and weak brain-power to a country facing her worst challenge in insecurity by speaking out against the practical attempts by Ebonyi State people to survive serious threats to their very existence as a people.” argued that “the unravelling security infrastructure favours neither the PDP nor APC, neither children nor adults, neither Christians nor Muslims, neither the rich nor the poor and certainly, neither Abuja based or Non-Abuja based politicians.”

The Chairman stated this in press statement titled “The hollow sanctimony of Senator Sam Ominyi Egwu with some Ebonyi State Law makers; a glaring ignorance of the home situation and expression of political frustration.” in Abakaliki.

Eni further warned against the politicization of the precarious security situation in Ebonyi State noting that “unless the right steps are taken as Governor Umahi is doing, let these Legislators know that there may be no 2023 General Elections for which they dance naked in public.”

The Council boss further noted that “for the Abuja Legislators to distract serious minded statesmen with party gibberish at this critical period and trying times which require sobriety and total concentration to the essence of Government which is the security and welfare of the people, is to be myopic and uncharitable to the millions of people who have invested hope in them as representatives.”

According to him, “As usual, While Ebonyi people are grappling with imminent existential threats, these Federal Law Makers of Ebonyi State origin are focused on 2023 General Elections and politics at the expense of the security and welfare of the masses.

“This philistine posturing has confirmed that indeed, conscientious statesmen like Governor David Nweze Umahi think for the next generation while bread and butter politicians like the Abuja bunch think of the next election. To them, politics is an endless cycle of elections with no regard to service and this is why they read political undertones into every laudable stride of the Ebonyi State Governor.”

He added: “The gist of the mumble-jumble from these self-serving Legislators is a complain against the South Eastern security Outfit code-named ” Ebubeagu”. According to them, Governor Umahi committed offence by making Ebonyi State ” the first and only state in the South East to inaugurate and arm the so-called Ebubeagu”.

“One is constrained to question the logic of the attack on the setting up of a vigilante outfit against the backdrop of their lucid interval observations, of heightened insecurity. From all indications, these misguided Legislators are on a self-serving mission as can be clearly seen in the last paragraph of the watery write up to say ” that the Inspector General of Police should note that Governor Umahi should be held directly responsible should any harm befall any member of the National Assembly.

“In the light of this expression, it follows that Governor Umahi or any other person for that matter should be free and that the rest of Ebonyi State indigenes and Nigerian Citizens resident in Ebonyi State, can go to hell should any harm befall them since they are not members of the National Assembly, this is the height of selfishness.

“Ordinarily one should not have reacted to this shameful outing by the pusillanimous Legislators, if not for their insensitive reference to the thirteen Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State where they allege that Pump Action and Ak47 Rifles were distributed under the guise of “Ebubeagu” vigilante.

“Assuming without conceding that such weapons were distributed, pray, how many times has Dr. Sam Egwu and his colleagues spoken out against Boko Haram and ISIS fighters using Ak47, Anti- Aircraft Guns, Machine Guns, Armoured Tanks etc to fight the country? Why has none of these Abuja based Legislators spoken out against incessant burning of police stations, killing of security personnel, most of who are Ebonyi State and South – East indigenes and burning of public infrastructure including the office of Independent National Electoral Commission apparently by unknown Gunmen?

“How many times has Dr. Sam Egwu queried the “foreign” herdsmen wielding Ak47 in the forests of different Local Government Areas in Ebonyi State on the floor of the Senate or even in the Senate Cafeteria where he feels at home?

“By the accounts of Dr. Sam Egwu and his pack of unserious Legislators, “Ebonyi State is awash with weapons supplied and distributed by the State Government to persons who are neither documented, nor trained in weapons handling” The village champions in Abuja could not say anything about undocumented weapons in the hands of Bandits who kidnap in singles and en masse for ransom, Unknown Gun Men and other violent criminals ravaging the Country without let or hindrance.

“The cock and bull story of the alleged kidnap of one dismissed Co-ordinator of a Development Centre who found nothing wrong with the Umahi Administration until he was dismissed for dereliction of duties and other offences, coming from Senator Egwu is to say the least, very disappointing. If a certain Amos Ogbonnaya was offended by one ‘Consider’, I expect Senator Sam Egwu to brief his lawyers to do the needful, except of course, it is a false alarm. And to think of it, the said Amos is a good lawyer who can seek redress on his own or is this ‘Consider’ of a person under immunity that he cannot be arrested and prosecuted if there’s any substance in the allegation of beatings?

“If there had been any real issue other than shadow boxing and quixotic quest for relevance, one ordinarily expects a person of Dr. Sam Egwu’s status to adopt a statesman’s posture of uniting Ebonyi State people above partisan sentiments, instead of his current high school boy grandstanding and playing to the gallery. It is not far from the truth that the Agriculturist may have been blinded by jealousy on the superlative achievements of Gov. Umahi, a man who has made indelible marks in a State in which Dr.Egwu’s greatest achievement was the inauguration of classroom blocks.

“The circumstance is that of the House of David waxing stronger and stronger in Ebonyi State while the House of Saul (or one can dare say house of Sam) growing weaker and weaker. In sum, the juvenile tantrums of the Ebonyi State Legislators in a cafeteria in Abuja is an unequivocal expression of psychological defeatism and political frustrations over irreversible political misfortune which has confined them to lame duck legislators with the bleak prospect of mass rejection by the good people of Ebonyi State come 2023.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

