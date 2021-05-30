2023: Allow electorate use ATM cards to vote, INEC told

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been urged by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, to adopt the use of Automated Teller Machine, ATM cards by electorates to vote in 2023.

The NSE at the weekend, also demanded voting should be done 100% electronic online, since all the ATM cards are connected to Bank Verification Number, BVN, having the electorate’s data.

This was part of the memoranda presented by the engineers during the Northwest zonal public hearing of the Senate Constitution Review Committee held in Kaduna.

It was presented by leader of the Kaduna team of the NSE, in the North West Zone and Chairman NSE Kaduna branch, Engr. Rachel Serumun Ugye, alongside Engr. Isa Emoabino, Engr. Abdul Audu and Engr. Abdul-Quadir Aliyu.

“Nigerians should be encouraged to obtain the National Identification Number which can be linked to the BVN and ATM card. Nigerians demand an Electoral Reforms that will make INEC deliver transparent, credible, free and fair elections for good governance to strive,” they said.

“INEC should adopt the use of ATM cards by electorates to vote. All the ATM cards are connected to BVN having the data of the bearer. The voting should be done 100% electronic online real-time.

There shall be independent candidates. Diaspora citizens shall be allowed to vote,” they added.

The NSE said law backing whistle blowers with incentives ranging from 1% – 10% of the amount involved shall be made thereby encouraging the public to join in anti-corruption fight.

“Those guilty of corruption or embezzlement shall refund the money with fines or jail term ranging from 1-10 years or both. Those unable to refund the money will be jailed from 10-25 years,” they said.

“There is no institution or agency for engineering except COREN which was established and domiciled in Ministry of Works which is a fragment of engineering and is headed by a lawyer.”

“There is an important link between a country’s engineering capacity and its economic development. All engineering institutions to be headed by Engineers. An institution, Agency or Ministry should be created for engineering headed by an engineer General of the Federation. Charter status for the Nigerian Society of Engineers. Key engineering MDAs to be headed by engineers,” NSE said.

While calling on the Federal Government to relinquish sovereignty over the ownership of television or wireless broadcasting stations, the engineers advised that the Governing body (National Broadcasting Commission) should be independent of Government interference so as to avoid compromising the broadcasting industry.

