2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round

Nine-time champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will face arch-rivals Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of qualifiers for the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).
The draw for Morocco 2022 AWCON was conducted on Monday in Cairo by Heba Sarwat, the Senior Manager of Women Football & Futsal at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy assisted in conducting the draw.
Aside Morocco who have qualified as hosts, the draw saw a record 44 member-associations who will be participating in the qualifying series.
The tournament will be the first edition organised under the format of 12 teams.
Matches in the first and second legs of the first round fixtures will hold between June 5 and June 15.
Also, matches in the first and second legs of the second round fixtures will hold between Oct. 18 and Oct. 29.
The complete draw is as follows:
First round
M1 – Uganda vs Ethiopia
M2 – Kenya vs South Sudan
M3 – Eritrea vs Burundi
M4 – Djibouti vs Rwanda
M5 – Malawi vs Zambia
M6 – Tanzania vs Namibia
M7 – Zimbabwe vs Eswatini
M8 – Angola vs Botswana
M9 – Mozambique vs South Africa
M10 – Algeria vs Sudan
M11 – Egypt vs Tunisia
M12 – Equatorial Guinea vs DR Congo
M13 – Sao Tome and Principe vs Togo
M14 – Congo vs Gabon
M15 – Central African Republic vs Cameroon
M16 – Sierra Leone vs Gambia
M17 – Liberia vs Senegal
M18 – Mali vs Guinea
M19 – Guinea Bissau vs Mauritania
M20 – Burkina Faso vs Benin
M21 – Nigeria vs Ghana
M22 – Niger vs Cote d’Ivoire
Second Round
Winners M1 vs Winners M2
Winners M3 vs Winners M4
Winners M5 vs Winners M6
Winners M7 vs Winners M8
Winners M9 vs Winners M10
Winners M11 vs Winners M12
Winners M13 vs Winners M14
Winners M15 vs Winners M16
Winners M17 vs Winners M18
Winners M19 vs Winners M20
Winners M21 vs Winners M22
Aggregate winners will qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.
Nigeria’s Super Falcons are the most successful team in the tournament with nine titles from the previous 11 editions.(NAN)