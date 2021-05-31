2021 World No Tobacco Day: CISLAC expresses concern over 16, 100 Nigerians killed annually by tobacco

Kindly Share This Story:

Says over 18 billion cigarettes sold annually in Nigeria

Calls for on FG to raise exercise duty from 20% to 75% on tobacco

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate 2021 World No Tobacco Day, WNTD, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Monday, expressed concern over 16, 100 Nigerians killed annually by tobacco.

This was made known by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa, Rafsanjani, during a media briefing to mark the Day, while speaking on the negative impact of tobacco smoking.

Rafsanjani also stated that in Nigeria over 18 billion cigarettes is being sold and consumed annually, which makes it worrisome despite laws put in place to curb production and importation of the ‘killer sticks’ as tobacco companies have devised new ways to advertise on social media, Nollywood movies, sponsoring of events, and others.

He also called for an increase in exercise duty on tobacco from 20 per cent to 75 per cent in order to deter smokers and safeguard their health as done by other countries.

He said: “Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) joins the government of Nigeria, the tobacco control community in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, and indeed, the rest of the world in celebration of the 2021 World No Tobacco Day.

“World No Tobacco Day is an initiative of the World Health Organization and is observed on May 31 every year. The campaign aims to spread awareness about the dangers of tobacco and its negative impact on health, as well as the exploitation of the nicotine industry that is geared towards the youth and children in particular. It also aims to reduce the diseases and deaths caused by tobacco consumption. It essentially presents opportunities to spread awareness of the risks of tobacco use.

“The 2021 WNTD theme, ‘Commit to Quit’ makes a special plea to smokers around the world to understand the risks associated with tobacco use and make informed decisions and commitment to quit the habit, and thereby ensuring better quality life.

“This year’s theme is particularly timely, as the world continues to struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as available research suggests smokers are at higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19.

“Over 1.3 billion people in the world use tobacco, and over 80 per cent of this population live in low-and-middle-income countries where the burden of tobacco-related illness and death is very heavy. Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and has one of the leading tobacco markets with n

“Commit to Quit is not only a call on smokers to ditch the habit, it is also a charge on government, health practitioners, the media, civil society, and every stakeholder to commit to helping smokers quit. It is on this backdrop that the theme also highlights the importance of cessation programmes which have the ultimate objective of reducing demand for tobacco.”

According to him, surveys have found that even though 80 per cent of smokers would like to quit smoking, less than five percent are able to quit on their own due to the highly addictive properties of nicotine.

“This calls for clearly defined efforts to help smokers break the addiction to nicotine and quit smoking ultimately rather than relying on the ineffective approach of leaving smokers to quit on their own”, he said.

He also pointed that under the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) cost-effective measures for effective tobacco control known as the MPOWER has been highlighted.

“The measures include MPOWER- Monitoring tobacco use and prevention policies; Protecting people from tobacco smoke; Warning about the dangers of tobacco; Enforcing bans on tobacco advertising; Promotion and sponsorship; and Raising taxes on tobacco.”

Speaking on Article 14 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, he said, “Specifically, Article 14 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) promotes tobacco cessation awareness and support for tobacco dependence.

“While Nigeria has put in place mechanisms for implementation of some of the FCTC measures, unfortunately, the measure of adopting cessation programmes designed to offer help for smokers to quit remains largely underutilized.”

He also warned that, “While we continue to delay on implementation of cessation programmes, the tobacco industry is already miles ahead in investing massively in strategies and technology aimed at initiating young people to their products as they are eager to flood Nigeria and the rest of Africa with new products like e-cigarettes, misleadingly brandishing them as quit aids and harm reduction products.

However, he advised the government to be proactive in tackling adverse effects of tobacco smoking, “As we celebrate the WNTD today, CISLAC is calling on government at all levels in Nigeria to invest in promoting cessation, by developing evidence-based, cost-effective strategies and guidelines, and allocating adequate resources for program’s implementation. Free counseling must be provided for quitters and mass communication initiatives that encourage quitting must be part of cessation programs.

“For optimal effect, governments must implement tobacco cessation programs as part of a comprehensive tobacco control approach with other demand-reduction tobacco control policies, notably higher tobacco taxes, smoke-free spaces, bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, large pictorial health warnings on tobacco packages, and anti-tobacco mass media campaigns.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: