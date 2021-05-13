2021 emphasizes the importance of taking better care of your skin, asserts Dr Kavita Mariwalla

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s a new year and it’s time to hit refresh and give our skin the pampering it deserves. Dr. Kavita Mariwalla is a Yale Educated dermatologist and full-time provider at the Mariwalla Dermatology clinic. Here, she shares the five most popular skin treatment procedures available in 2021.

1. CoolSculpting

Dr. Mariwalla predicts that this non-invasive fat reduction procedure is set to soar in popularity in 2021. This surgery-free solution to stubborn fatty areas helps your body gradually excrete fat cells and is a great needle-free alternative to surgery.

2. Kybella

Dr. Mariwalla shares that the Kybella treatment offers patients a reliable solution to unwanted chin fat. This non-surgical injection uses a synthetic form of deoxycholic acid to reduce chin fat, with each procedure lasting 15-20 mins.

3. HydraFacial MD

Dr. Mariwalla predicts that the HydraFacial MD procedure will prove to be one of 2021’s popular non-invasive treatments. The machine-led treatment provides cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration, and antioxidant protection, giving your skin total rejuvenation.

4. Ultherapy

This ultrasound treatment stimulates the production of new collagen and elastin within the skin. With the results of this treatment lasting for up to two years, Dr. Mariwalla believes that more and more people will seek out the procedure this year.

5. MicroNeedling

This collagen-stimulating procedure helps the skin rejuvenate itself leaving it feeling fully refreshed. Dr. Mariwalla predicts that this highly effective treatment for wrinkles and acne scars will see a huge increase in demand this year.

Dr. Mariwalla believes that 2021 will be a year that focuses on the importance of looking after your skin and that it will be a trend worth following. She advises that any one of these popular treatments can help you achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Kindly Share This Story: