2021 Africa Day: Group demands stronger Africa’s anti-racism stance

Kindly Share This Story:

-lauds Qatar for Labour migrants reforms

A Community-Based Organisation (CBO), the People’s Initiative for Development (PID) has called for the need and urgency for Africa to take a greater and stronger stance against racism in the world.

The group also commended Qatar for introducing reforms to its labour migration laws ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

This call was made during the organisation’s courtesy visit to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at its headquarters in Abuja.

The visit was part of the activities of the group to commemorate the 2021 Africa Liberation Day.

Africa Liberation Day is an annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, now known as the African Union -AU) on the 25th of May 1963. The commemoration also aims to promote unity and solidarity among African peoples and states.

Speaking during the visit, the Campaign Coordinator of PID, Ernest Iyagi noted that Africans have been at the worse receiving end of racism and racist attacks globally in all human endeavours.

He said this is why the PID is using this year’s Africa Liberation Day to call on Africa and Africans to continue to stand up and speak up and loud about racism and racist attacks against people everywhere, stressing that Africans and peoples of African descent must be treated and accorded equal rights and privileges like other races.

The group also noted that global sporting events should continue to be used as tools to grow tolerance, peace and the defeat of racism.

Similarly, the group pointed out that the current media attacks notably by the West against Qatar concerning her 2022 FIFA World Cup host is unnecessary and may be seen as racist attacks if the attacks persist.

According to Iyagi, this view is premised on the fact that Qatar as part of her commitment to hosting a fair and successful first “Arab World Cup” has successfully undertaken and continues to make remarkable human and labour rights reforms aimed at improving the lots of migrants.

He explained that for instance, in Qatar today, the Kafala system is a thing of the past.

He said, “We are excited that African migrants are happy about the growing spaces for rights enjoyment in this tiny Gulf country. Interestingly, Saudi Arabia is following the steps of Qatar to reform its Kafala labour migration sponsorship system.”

While responding, the Executive Secretary of Human Rights Commission, Tony Ujukwu said the commission will support the group in it’s quest for the protection of the rights of Africans and the humans in general.

The executive Secretary who was represented by the Director, Economic and Social Rights at the Commission, Musa Salihu, said Africans must unite to speak out against racism.

He said, “today blacks are being subjected to all manner of inhuman treatment. Africans must arise to their responsibilities and liberate themselves from this inhuman treatment.”

Kindly Share This Story: