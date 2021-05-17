1,603 killed, 1,774 abducted in violent attacks across Nigeria in three months

Kindly Share This Story:

**As Police Commence investigation into killing of World Bank staff at Gwagwalada, Abuja.

A Civil Society Coalition, Nigeria Mourns has disclosed that violent attacks across the country by terrorists’, bandits, kidnappers and attacks, resulting in the killing of 1,603 persons in the last there months, netere January and March 2021.

The Coalition also said 1,774 persons were abducted/kidnapped within the same period across the country.

A member of the Nigeria Mourns Coalition, Ier Jonathan while speaking on the development said the figures were compiled using a review of newspaper reports, interviews with victims’ families, and in some cases, confirmation by public and security officials.

He said the figures in the report titled “Violent Incidents Report: January – March 2021″ are worrying “but not meant to criticise the government.”

Ita said, “In the Q1 of 2021, Nigeria continued to experience inordinately high incidents of armed violence with very high body counts.

“Our tracking shows that at least 1,603 persons lost their lives in the country from January – March 2021,” the group said on Twitter.

“On the aspect of the perpetrators of the violence, the report revealed that 921 people were killed by suspected bandits, 207 people killed by persons suspected to be members of Boko Haram or its breakaway faction, ISWAP, 205 killed in isolated attacks and 106 lives were claimed by cult clashes.

“Also, 79 people died through extra-judicial killings, communal crises led to the death of 53 people and 32 people killed by herdsmen.

On-Rising insecurity, it said, “Nigeria has been battling with various forms of insecurity for years. This led to agitation by many citizens for state police.

Meanwhile the FCT Police Command has said it has commenced investigations intọ the crushing to death of a World bank staff by her husband in Abuja over argument about of Missing Money.

Reports had indicated that Mr. Makanjuola Ayedun who hails from Isanlu community, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State crushed his wife, Mrs Nike Ayedun to death with a car by mistake.

But neighbours were said to have heard the couple arguing over Missing money and the man later threatened to crush his wife if she does not leave the gate, before he rammed the car intọ her.

It was further disclosed that due to the speed, the car crossed an untarred road and crashed into a building where some things were destroyed.

When contacted, a senior Police Officer said the matter was reported and that investigations has commenced intọ the incident.

