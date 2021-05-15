15 LASU indigent students get N5.9m Jagal scholarship award

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Acting LASU AVC appeals for more scholarships, sponsorships

By Elizabeth Osayande

15 indigent bright students of the Lagos State University are beneficiaries of N5.9 million Jagal foundation scholarship award for 2021 academic year.

The presentation of cheque of Two Hundred and Ninety Five thousand, N295,000:00 to each of the awardees was held on Wednesday at the Conference room of the Vice Chancellor, 6th floor, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Jagal Foundation, Mr. Maher Jarmakani, the foundation’s visit to LASU was one of its several ways of giving back to the society.

Jarmakani who thanked the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun whose tenure facilitated the coming of Jagal foundation into LASU in 2016; the present acting VC, Prof. Oyedamola Oke and the entire staff called on the beneficiaries to make use of every given opportunity.

His words: ” To you as beneficiaries, some of the things you overlook always become what propel you to the world. Take all your modules very seriously, you do not know which one will make you. ” CEO, Jagal foundation noted.

On his part, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke in his keynote address who thanked Jagal team for the gesture said: “I am aware that the programme started about fvr years ago. It is nice to have you and I thank you specially.

” I am equally aware that our former Vice Chancellor had a good relationship with you. We want it to be more than scholarship. As you are into agriculture, our School of Agriculture is about four years old, our first set will be graduating shortly, we want you to come in, we are not Oliver Twist, but, we are demanding for more.” He said.

Explaining what the scholarship award entail, Jagal Foundation’s Ms. Funmi Shokunbi reiterated that the gesture cover tuition fee, accommodation expenses, feeding allowance and other expenses in recognition of their excellent performance.

Shokunbi added: “We cannot express our gratitude enough for the opportunity to meet you all and share in your journey to success”, she said.

On behalf of all the recipients, Adebiyi Kehinde of the Department of Microbiology appreciated the University Management for providing the conducive environment to actualize their academic feat and Jagal Foundation for the scholarship scheme.

READ ALSO:

The Acting Dean, Students’ Affairs Dr. Tajudeen Olumoko earlier in his speech thanked the leadership of Jagal Foundation for deeming it fit to initiate such great scheme, regretting a situation where academically sound, but, indigent students are not having the right platform to reach their fullest potentials.

The event has principal officers of the school in attendance that included: the University Registrar, Amuni Mohammed Olayinka; the University Librarian, Dr. Emmanuel Lai Adebayo.

Others were the Deputy Registrar, Vice Chancellor’s Office, Mr. Wale Anthony, Principal Assistant Registrar, Students’ Affairs, Mrs. Olubunmi Agosu – Lewis, members of staff of the Students’ Affairs, University Multimedia Centre and Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations CIPPR.

Kindly Share This Story: