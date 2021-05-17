Vanguard Logo

13 PDP governors in closed-door meeting with Makinde in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru, Oyo

Thirteen governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have begun a scheduled meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan.

The number includes twelve governors and a deputy governor. They are presently in a closed-door session at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

The governors in attendance include Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), who is the Chairman of the forum, and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) who is also the Vice-Chairman of the forum.

Others present are, Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The attendees also include Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) who is being represented by his deputy, Mr. Aliyu Gusau.

The governors arrived at the venue in an Oyo State marked white Coaster bus at about 1:30 pm.

In his address of welcome, Chairman of the Forum, Governor Tambuwal said the Forum is happy to be in Ibadan for the second PDP governors forum meeting outside Abuja since the forum started.

He thanked the host Governor Seyi Makinde for accepting to host the meeting and the reception extended to the visitors in terms of hospitality.

He also thanked the government and people of Oyo State for the opportunity to make the event conducive while also thanking the management and staff of the IITA for providing the venue as a result of the closeness with the Oyo state government.

He thereafter requested the press to excuse the governors as they began the business of the day.

