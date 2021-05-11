11 Yr- old Queen Biobele LongJohn gifts Nigerian family 500K – Report

Kindly Share This Story:

Few weeks ago we heard the story of Late Mr. Ogono Owuso Daniel who passed on while trying to access his fund at one of the new generational banks in Port-Harcourt. The story was a trending topic on all social media platforms, many faulted the Nigeria Banking system while others send their condolence to the family.

The Kalabari TV team visited the deceased family who reside at Ilelema Community in Asari – Toru Local Government Area of R/S to get first hand information on what really happened. The visit was geared towards knowing the real cause of the death & also a call for support to the family. Biobele LongJohn who is the current Queen of Little Miss Damsel Nigeria saw the publication made by Kalabari TV & was moved to reaching out to the family.

“ I commiserate with Mr. Damiete Owuso Daniel & his family, over the death of their father, Mr. Ogono Owuso Daniel from Emine Wari (House) in Iganibo Polo of Ilelema Community in Asari – Toru Local Government Area R/S, who passed on trying to get access to his bank account.

As part of my intervention to bring support to the family, I had sold my car in support to this cause. I will continue to do all in my capacity to support you & your family toward your educational pursuit.

READ ALSO:

Today; the 8th day of May 2020 I present to you this cash of N500,000 a little token from my heart. I had to sell my car so that I can be able to raise the money”.

In his part the son of the deceased Mr. Damiete Ogono Daniel expressed his gratitude to Queen Biobele for the support. In attendance were Members of his family including his Elder sister.

God Bless Queen Biobele for this charity Outreach.

Kindly Share This Story: