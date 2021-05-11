11 students bag scholarships in UNIZIK

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

TEN students in various departments of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, in Awka, Anambra State, have bagged one-year scholarships courtesy of the Chairman of GSS Group of Companies, Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa.

The scholarship recipients were part of over 200 indigent students in the state who also got other forms of educational support running into several millions from the philanthropist.

Addressing the beneficiaries at a ceremony in Awka, facilitator of the scholarship grant, Comrade Victor Okeke, lauded Ezenwa for giving back to the society.

Okeke, who is the President, Faculty of Environmental Sciences Students Association, FESSA, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture of the sponsor of the scholarship by paying better attention to their studies.

He also assured them that the sponsor would make the scholarship an annual exercise and further expand it in the years ahead.

In his remarks, Ezenwa described Education as the bedrock of the development of any society.

However, he decried the alarming rate of poverty in the country; stressing that it has made it difficult for many people to access quality tertiary education.

“I feel pained whenever I see people who are bright and should attain tertiary education, but unable to because of the paucity of funds. That’s why I go all out of my way to help as many as I can whenever I see an opportunity,” the UNIZIK alumnus said.

He charged the beneficiaries to be of good behaviour, Ezenwa also urged them to identify and utilize their unique selling proposition and leverage on them to succeed in school

“While in school, acquire basic skills, sharpen your USP, and look for side hustles that would help sustain your journey in the university. Learn to be different in whatever you do and the sky would be your springboard,” he said.

Ezenwa assured the students of his continued favourable disposition towards them and encouraged other alumni of the University to support indigent and bright students to achieve their goals.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Esther Ndubuisi described the philanthropist as God sent.

In her words, “We’re deeply grateful to Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa for this uncommon generosity. God will continue to bless him. Yes, problems don’t end, but God will handle any problem or challenging issues in the company. It is my prayer that long life and strength will be his portion. We appreciate him for not just awarding us the scholarships, but also taking time to enlighten us about real estate,” she said

