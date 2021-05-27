100 Students: Ekiti govt suspends College of Health Provost

Kindly Share This Story:

***launches investigation into fumigation exercise

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Following the ill-fated fumigation exercise that landed about one hundred students of the College of Health Sciences, Ijero-Ekiti in hospital, the Ekiti state government has suspended the Provost of the institution, Dr (Mrs) Cecilia Adebayo.

A statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode said, “Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed the suspension of the Provost, College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, Dr Cecilia Adebayo”.

According to the statement, the Provost suspension subsists pending the outcome of investigations into the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation of about 100 students of the institution after a controversial fumigation exercise.

“The suspension is without prejudice to the outcome of a meeting of the College’s Governing Council slated for next week.

“The officials of the Federal Fire Services that carried out the fumigation exercise have also been directed to report back to their office in Abuja.

“This was just as Governor Fayemi constituted an eight-man panel, led by Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, to investigate the unfortunate incidence.

“The panel, which is expected to commence work immediately, has two weeks to carry out the investigations and report back to the Governor.

“The Governor, who is the Visitor to the College, empathises with all the affected students, even as he has directed that their medical bills be taken over by the State Government, in all the hospitals they are being treated”.

He urged students and parents to remain calm and desist from any violent conduct capable of affecting the peace of the town and the state in general.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: