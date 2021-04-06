Zugacoin to create 10 million jobs opportunities for Nigerian youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga, the renowned founder of Zugacoin Crypocurrency has concluded plans to enrich over 10 million Nigerians with different job opportunities.

The archbishop who had unveiled his Cryptocurrency platform on December 1, 2020 with intentions that it would be used to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Africa, has devised another means to achieve these set goals.

Few days ago, the online currency was officially commissioned to be used to pay for goods and services in Nigeria through Scan To Pay ( STP), Operation Pay with Zugacoin (OPZ).

According to the archbishop this giant stride was achieved due to his urge to see Nigerian youth in better positions, as be continues to be a ‘problem solver’ to the nation

“I have been in the business of solving problem since when I was 14 years of age. That is why I call myself a professional problem solver. As we have bank managers, hotel managers etc, I choose to be a problem manager. Following my instructions will help a lot of people to solve their problems.

Unemployment is one of the major problems of Nigeria and Africa. Since there are no jobs to employ people, new jobs must be created. But if you follow the former approach of salary, it will not work because, salary work has succeeded in killing productivity and people, as many retired and became frustrated, depressed and eventually died shamefully,” he said.

Speaking further, the cleric better known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall argued that private businesses thrives better in Nigeria than Government businesses because people give more attention to their own business than that of Government.

“If any unemployment alleviation program will succeed in Nigeria, it must be more of self-employment. That is why ZUGACOIN is creating 10 Million self-employed jobs opportunities through Marketing Agents and Merchants.

No matter how people are talking about poverty and hunger in Nigeria, people are still buying and selling everyday, that is why I decided to use what is available to do the impossible.

ZUGACOIN will be used throughout Nigeria as a means of payment. All selling outlets in Nigeria would be registered as merchants through Marketing Agents. Any smallest sale outlet of any kind will employ 3 workers, Agent, Exchanger and Attendant. A big shop can have more than 10 employees through ZUGACOIN UNEMPLOYMENT ALLEVIATION PROGRAM (ZUAP).”

Shedding more lights on how ZUAP would be achieved, Sam Zuga broke down the processes into different stages:

HOW TO REGISTER AS A MARKETING AGENT.

A Marketing Agent can be registered in any of the categories listed below to get 5% of every transaction that takes place on daily basis in any selling outlet registered under him as long as the shop exist. That Agent can employ an Exchanger to be assisting customers who doesn’t know about ZUGACOIN to create wallet for them, exchange their cash to ZUGACOIN to enable them buy with ZUGACOIN and save 5% of any money he or she is spending in that shop, another person is employed by the same Agent to be assisting customers inside the shop on SCAN TO PAY process while the shop owner get 5% on top of every sale that is purchased by ZUGACOIN and the Government is also receiving revenue of 2% of every transaction made in that shop through ZUGACOIN.

BELOW ARE THE AGENTS REGISTRATION CATEGORIES AND FEE.

Sales shops, patent medicine stores, restaurants etc Below – 5,000

Supermarket, Nursery/ Primary school, Eatery POS Agents etc – 20,000

Secondary School, hospital, etc – 50,000

Shopping mall, Polytechnic, College of Education, Organised Transport companies, Hotels etc – 100,000

Airline, University, Manufacturing company etc – 200,000.

Remember, this one time registration is to qualify you to be getting 5% of every transaction that goes on at any selling outlet you registered till eternity. Even when you pass on to glory, your children will take over from generation to generation.

Merchants are not paying any registration fee but can only be registered by a Marketing Agent.

All intending Marketing Agents can send their registration fee to the following company’s account

SamZuga business Empire LTD

1443016306

UBA

After payment, you will send the proof of payment to the following Whatsapp number

0905 412 3069

You shall be given an Agent code, you shall be invited for a comprehensive training as a Marketing Agent, a certificate would be presented to you after the training.

