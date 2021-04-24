Zidane confronts Pellegrini as Real Madrid host Real Betis

Kindly Share This Story:

Football lovers can look forward to live action from the La Liga, Premier League, and Serie A with matches showing on DStv and GOtv.

The pick of matches for this round sees Real Madrid host Real Betis at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the late kick-off today at 8 pm on SuperSport La Liga and GOtv La Liga channels

ALSO READ: Enyimba CAFCC hopes suffer huge blow

Los Blancos have roared back into a position where a second successive championship is a very real proposition, though Betis are a much-improved team under Manuel Pellegrini and Zinedine Zidane will warn his side against complacency.

The weekend also features a potential thriller between Villarreal and Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica tomorrow with Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze looking to inspire the Yellow Submarine to a first win over the Blaugrana since way back in 2008.

Title hopefuls Atletico Madrid face a tough trip to the Basque country later the same day to take on Athletic Bilbao at 8pm. The match will also be aired on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: